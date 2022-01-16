Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Joe Burrow’s sunglasses go viral after Bengals’ big win

Burrow led the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years

By Meg Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the first time in 31 years, the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game and Joe Burrow showed up to Sunday’s postgame press conference to talk about the 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders sporting some flashy eyewear.

When asked about his glasses, Burrow said there wasn’t a significance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"I just think they’re pretty cool, what do you think?" he said.

While the viral glasses made for some great content, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase informed reporters the glasses were Cartier.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates following the Bengals 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates following the Bengals 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Read more about the Bengals win over the Raiders by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila by clicking here.