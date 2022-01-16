Joe Burrow’s sunglasses go viral after Bengals’ big win

For the first time in 31 years, the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game and Joe Burrow showed up to Sunday’s postgame press conference to talk about the 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders sporting some flashy eyewear.

When asked about his glasses, Burrow said there wasn’t a significance.

"I just think they’re pretty cool, what do you think?" he said.

While the viral glasses made for some great content, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase informed reporters the glasses were Cartier.

