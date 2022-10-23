Joe Burrow puts up video game numbers in first half

The defending AFC champions heard the noise, so the Cincinnati Bengals reminded people why they made it to the Super Bowl last year.

If you saw Joe Burrow's stat sheet from the first half against the Atlanta Falcons, you would be impressed with it through the entirety of four quarters.

In the first 30 minutes of the ballgame, he threw for 345 yards on 21-of-25 passing, three of them touchdowns.

Two of those touchdowns were to Ja'Marr Chase - the other was a 60-yarder to Tyler Boyd.

It took some time for the Bengals offense to be as explosive as people thought it would be this year. Last week was the first time they scored 30 points all year long. Entering the day, they averaged 23 points per game, good for 15th in the NFL.

But they now have put up at least 30 in back-to-back weeks, which could be a dangerous sign of things to come for the AFC North and the rest of the conference.

Burrow finished the afternoon throwing for 482 yards, the second-most in his career (he threw for 525 on Dec. 26 of last year).

The Bengals took home a 35-17 victory, their fourth win in their last five games. They are now 4-3 on the year after losing their first two games of the season.