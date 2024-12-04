Joe Burrow tells Bengals teammates he bought $3 million Batmobile during 'Hard Knocks'

Joe Burrow is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after receiving a then-record extension last year, and he found a pretty cool way to spend a few of those millions.

The Cincinnati Bengals signal caller revealed on HBO's "Hard Knocks" that he purchased a Batmobile — yes, Batman's signature ride.

"Have I told you I bought a Batmobile?" Burrow told receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during practice. "I don't get it for like a year, but I bought one."

Only 10 officially licensed and fully functional Batmobiles have been made by Wayne Enterprises Experiences, per ESPN, and Burrow made the purchase worth $2.99 million.

For that price tag, the replica vehicle comes equipped with a 525-horsepower engine from General Motors, a smokescreen delivery system, imitation gun turrets and a jet engine simulation, though Burrow won't be like Bruce Wayne with the flames coming out of the exhaust.

The purchase of this extremely rare vehicle led Burrow to tell Chase and Higgins that he thinks he needs to go all in.

"I think I gotta go all in and go for like the expensive catsuit," Burrow said.

His receivers agreed, as they playfully acted like they had the Batman cap on while laughing over the thought.

Burrow can certainly splurge on a $3 million replica Batmobile after signing his $275 million extension before the 2023 season. He received a $40 million signing bonus with $219 million guaranteed to remain Cincinnati's franchise quarterback for years to come.

However, despite a great 2024 season personally on the stat sheet, the Bengals have been more than frustrated with their 4-8 record, losing close game after close game, which was on full display on "Hard Knocks."

The first episode of the in-season series covered the entire AFC North division, showing behind-the-scenes footage from the Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns as they each try to finish the year strong.

The Bengals and Steelers were pitted against each other last week in Cincinnati, where Pittsburgh picked up the road win, which moved their rival's losing streak to three straight games.

Burrow described the season in one word as "frustrating" during an interview on the show, as he's currently producing at his best rate with a league-lead in passing yards (3,337) and passing touchdowns (30) with only five interceptions thrown. His 107.4 quarterback rating ranks fourth in the league among qualified players as well.

