Joc Pederson's brilliant answer on how Braves win the World Series

Joc Pederson is looking to do something only 8 other MLB players have done

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson will play in his third World Series in four years when Game 1 begins Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

Pederson was with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he appeared in the 2018 World Series and won with the Dodgers last season in the 2020 World Series. He was asked Monday night about what the Braves have to do to win their first championship since 1995 and offered some sage advice.

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"Score more runs than the other team," Pederson said, via Sports Illustrated.

Simple enough.

The Braves acquired Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in the middle of the season. He was a part of the wheeling and dealing the Braves did after Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with a season-ending knee injury. Not only did Atlanta trade for Pederson but they also got Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall as well.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson watches during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson watches during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Since joining Atlanta, Pederson batted .249 with a .752 OPS, seven home runs and 22 RBI.

MLB.com noted if Pederson wins the World Series with the Braves he would be the ninth MLB player all-time to win two World Series in back-to-back seasons with two different teams. Ben Zobrist, Jake Peavy, Ryan Theriot, Jack Morris, Don Gullett, Bill Skowron, Clem Labine and Allie Clark are the others.

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, right, is congratulated by Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, right, is congratulated by Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Braves and Astros play Game 1 on Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com