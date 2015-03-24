Jin Jeong takes 1st-round lead at weather-delayed Australian PGA

South Korean golfer Jin Jeong birdied three of the six holes he played Friday to conclude his first round for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead at the weather-delayed Australian PGA.

Jeong was one of about 50 golfers forced to conclude their rounds beginning at 5:30 a.m. Friday at Royal Pines after two suspensions due to lightning on Thursday. He was at 4-under after 12 holes when play was stopped Thursday.

American Boo Weekley was a stroke behind Jeong after a 66 that he completed on Thursday, with a group including defending champion Adam Scott three behind the leader.

Jeong began his second round shortly after completing his first, forcing him to play a scheduled 24 holes Friday, although there were more storms forecast for the area.