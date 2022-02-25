Jimmy Garoppolo trade still hangs on whether Trey Lance is ‘the guy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s almost a given that Trey Lance, 2021’s third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers, will suit up in Week 1 to lead the offense.

The pending move lies with his predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s expected to be traded sooner than later. At least, that’s what we assumed.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter appeared on the Ari Meirov NFL Show to discuss the Niners’ plan with juggling Garoppolo and Lance over the offseason. According to Schefter, Garoppolo isn’t expected to hightail, just yet, based on their current evaluation of Lance’s development.

"I’m just telling you that Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realized."

Schefter then delved into the gaps in Lance’s resumé that may justify any perceived rust or sluggish development.

"Trey Lance is greener than people realize. Trey Lance is going to need more work than people realize, and they have a roster that can win now. …

"He didn’t play college football at all two years ago," Schefter noted. "He’s coming from a small school [North Dakota State] to begin with and there is a steep learning curve for a quarterback like that who’s blessed with a lot of talent, who they’re still very high on."

Taking a step back rather than shipping Garoppolo off, 49ers general manager John Lynch may be holding on to the veteran QB over his project play-caller until Lance truly jumps off the screen.

"So are you better then, playing the season with Jimmy while getting Trey the training that he still needs, or are you better trading him?"

All bets are on the Niners shipping Garoppolo off to a new home after Lynch admitted that the team is looking to find the right, new fit for Jimmy G. His no-trade clause is set to expire on Mar. 16.

Lance started two games this past season and appeared in six total contests. He threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions —completing 57.7 percent of his throws.