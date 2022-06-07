Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

Jimmy Garoppolo excused from 49ers mandatory minicamp, Deebo Samuel attends: reports

Samuel requested a trade back in April but 49ers GM John Lynch said he 'couldn't imagine' that happening

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Garoppolo was excused from the San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week as he continues to rehab his shoulder but disgruntled wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who previously requested a trade earlier in the offseason, is expected to attend, reports say. 

Sources said Garoppolo, who underwent surgery back in March, was excused by the Niners from participating in this week’s mandatory camp, according to multiple reports.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)


His absence comes as no surprise amid ongoing talks of a likely trade. 

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said back in May that even prior to Garoppolo’s surgery, the plan was to eventually work a trade – although nothing is certain. 

FRANK GORE OFFICIALLY RETIRES AFTER 16 SEASONS IN NFL 

"Nothing's changed since the surgery, we knew where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold," he said, according to ESPN. "I expect him at some time, most likely to be traded, but who knows. It's not a guarantee and it's been exactly on hold when that happened. And when he is healthy, we'll see what happens."

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel was expected to attend team practice this week, according to the NFL Network, despite previously requesting a trade without explanation back in April. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 49ers general manager, John Lynch, said at the time that he couldn't imagine a scenario where the team trades Samuel, and he remained confident that both sides could figure out a long-term contract. 

"I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," Lynch said. "We've got nothing but love for him and nothing but appreciation for what he's brought, but you just don't let guys like that walk, so I can’t envision a scenario where we would."

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warm ups before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warm ups before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

An All-Pro player last season, Samuel totaled 1,770 yards from scrimmage and rushed for eight touchdowns with the 49ers. He also led the league with 18.2 yards per catch, earned 1,405 receiving yards, and scored a combined 14 touchdowns. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com