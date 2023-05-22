Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Butler puts Celtics players in his crosshairs as Heat dominate in Game 3

Butler had 16 points in the Heat's Game 3 win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had all the smoke for Boston Celtics players Al Horford and Grant Williams on Sunday night as they went on to dominate Game 3, 128-102.

Butler was on fire again and had the business for Williams in the second quarter. Butler drove to the hoop on Williams and put a fadeaway shot into the basket. As he was on his back, he pointed right at Williams, who had nothing to say but to let out a big and frustrated sigh.

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, talks to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, #12, during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

However, Butler was not done as he targeted Horford next.

Butler put the Heat up 23 points and imitated Horford from Game 1, when he took a knee and made a "T" with his hands to signify the other team needs a timeout.

He finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. He was 5-of-13 from the field.

The Heat are one win away from an NBA Finals appearance.

Jimmy Butler makes a saving pla

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, looks to pass during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

"That was a solid, mature, professional approach," Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "There's a lot of pent-up stuff here and we're getting closer, but we still have to finish this off."

Gabe Vincent led Miami with 29 points and had three assists. Duncan Robinson added 22 points and four assists. He was 5-of-7 from the three-point line.

Boston’s Joe Mazzulla lamented his coaching and preparation.

"I just didn’t have them ready to play," he said. "Whatever it was, whether it was the starting lineup or an adjustment, I have to get them in a better place, ready to play. That’s on me."

Jimmy Butler shoots

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, #9, and forward Grant Williams, #12, defend Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Game 4 is set for Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

