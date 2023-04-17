Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Jimmy Butler pokes fun at Bucks after Heat win in Game 1

Butler had 35 points in 43 minutes

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler did not need to do much to get his point across on social after he led his team to a Game 1 upset of the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Butler posted a photo of two deer on his Instagram Stories, suggesting the Bucks got caught in the headlights when they succumbed to Miami at home. The Heat won the game 130-117.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, #22, in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee April 16, 2023.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, #22, in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee April 16, 2023. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)

Butler had 35 points in 43 minutes. He was 15-of-27 from the field with 11 assists, five rebounds and three assists. 

"He's just a brilliant competitor," Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game. "He does it on both ends of the court. He has an innate feel for what's necessary during the course of a game. We needed obviously some offensive punch, some triggers, something to settle us all down, particularly when we found out Tyler was out. Jimmy was able to do it in a lot of different ways."

Butler said he was just trying to control what he could control on the court and let the game come to him.

CLIPPERS' RUSSELL WESTBROOK, SUNS FAN HAVE INTENSE EXCHANGE AT HALFTIME: 'WATCH YOUR MOUTH MOTHERF---ER'

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, argues a call in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee April 16, 2023.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, argues a call in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee April 16, 2023. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)

"I just control what I can control in the end, play basketball the right way, no matter who’s out there on the floor on my team or the opposing team," he added.

The Heat and the Bucks were both hit with injuries during the game.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower-back contusion after he fell hard trying to dunk over center Kevin Love. He would try to fight through but would be ruled out in the second quarter.

Heat guard Tyler Herro also suffered a hand injury when he dove for a loose ball. He was reportedly set to miss 4 to 6 weeks.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, #0, during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, #22, shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, #0, during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.