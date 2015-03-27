Jimenez suspended five games for plunking Tulowitzki

Major League Baseball suspended Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez for five games and fined him an undisclosed sum on Monday.

Jimenez was punished for intentionally throwing a pitch at the elbow of Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki during the first inning of a Cactus League contest won by the Rox by a 12-10 count.

The 28-year-old Dominican hurler and 27-year-old infielder were teammates in Denver from 2006 until Jimenez was shipped to the Tribe at the trade deadline.

"The most gutless act I've seen in 35 years," opined Rockies manager Jim Tracy following the game.

Jimenez was a combined 10-13 with a 4.68 earned run average in 32 starts for Colorado and Cleveland. Tulowitzki hit .302 with career highs of 30 home runs, 36 doubles and 105 RBI in 2011.

If the suspension is not appealed, Jimenez must begin serving the ban starting on Opening Day, which for the Indians is April 5.