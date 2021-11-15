Jimbo Fisher adamant he's staying at Texas A&M: 'I don’t want to hear it'

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher insisted he has no plans to take any other jobs, despite the opening at LSU.

Fisher was at Florida State from 2010 to 2017 before taking the Aggies job. In four seasons with Texas A&M, he is 33-13 and has three consecutive bowl wins, including an Orange Bowl victory last season.

"I’ve told everybody I’m staying here. I’ve told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M," Fisher said Monday, via TexAgs.com. "Everybody thinks all coaches lie. Y’all don’t believe us.

"I said, ‘I plan on being here. I love the AD (Ross Bjork). I love the president (Katherine Banks). I love the chancellor (John Sharp). I love living here. I love being at my ranch. The family loves it here. I love Kyle Field. I love the people.’"

"Obviously, that’s not good enough. I get it. I read reports. People come to me. I don’t want to hear it. I’m not interested."

Bjork also clapped back at those speculating whether Fisher would jump ship for LSU or another job.

"Should I @ tag all the football experts on this message or let them find it for themselves," Bjork tweeted. "Building something special. We ain’t done yet."

Fisher signed a 10-year, $90 million contract when he joined Texas A&M and has no buyouts, according to TexAgs.com. The Aggies are currently 7-3 and 4-3 in the SEC.

Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways at the end of the season. LSU is set to be a highly sought-after job once the 2021 season is over.