Jim Turner, legendary NFL kicker who won Super Bowl with Jets, dead at 82

Jim Turner, a star kicker who made two Pro Bowls and helped the New York Jets win Super Bowl III in a historic upset over the Baltimore Colts, has died, the Denver Broncos announced Monday. He was 82.

Turner played for the Jets from 1964 to 1970 and then with the Broncos from 1971 to 1979. He retired as the NFL’s second-leading scorer and earned American Football League Player of the Year votes in 1969.

He was a part of the Broncos team that made the playoffs three times from 1977 to 1979 and a Super Bowl XII appearance in the 1977 season.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Denver Broncos Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner," the Broncos said in a statement. "Retiring as the second-leading scorer in NFL history, Jim was instrumental in helping establish the Broncos' winning tradition in the 1970s as a key member of our first Super Bowl team.

"While his competitive spirit and reliability defined him as a player, Jim's dedicated mentorship and support of youth following his career will leave a lasting legacy within our community.

"Our hearts go out to Jim's wife, Mary Kay; daughters Lisa, Chris and Alison; and the entire Turner family."

Turner was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988 — the first kicker in franchise history to receive the honor.

He appeared in 228 games during his career, making 304 field goals and 521 extra points.