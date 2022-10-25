Expand / Collapse search
Houston Astros
Published

Houston's Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale closes in on unprecedented $75 million Astros World Series title bet

If the Astros win, it would create the largest, legal sports betting payout on record

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The 2022 World Series begins Oct. 28, and the defending AL champion Houston Astros enter the matchup as the odds-on favorite.

Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack," has an extra incentive to pull for the Astros. McIngvale has become well-known within the sports gambling world due to his habit of placing large wagers on big sporting events.

McIngvale placed multiple seven-figure bets on Houston to win this season's World Series. According to the Houston Chronicle, the wagers ranged from 10-to-1 odds to 5-to-1 odds.

Jim McIngvale smiles before throwing a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park April 9, 2019, in Houston.

Jim McIngvale smiles before throwing a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park April 9, 2019, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports)

 If the Astros win four more games this postseason, McIngvale will win the $75 million.

The Astros won the 2017 World Series, but it was mired in controversy due to a cheating scandal. The team has remained dominant ever since, appearing in six straight AL Championship Series and four out of the last six World Series.

On Sunday, Houston defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS to earn a spot in this year's World Series.

Yuli Gurriel (10) and Jeremy Pena (3) of the Houston Astros celebrate with teammates after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 4 to win the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 23, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Yuli Gurriel (10) and Jeremy Pena (3) of the Houston Astros celebrate with teammates after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 4 to win the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 23, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

To put the unprecedented potential winnings in perspective, there were 10 MLB teams this season that had a total payroll of less than $75 million. According to the Action Network, the $75 million would be the largest, legal sports betting win ever.

When you compare that figure to NFL salaries it is just as sizable. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz make up the top three salaries in the league this season. When you combine those three players salaries, it totals just slightly above $74 million. 

The Astros are -185 favorites over the Phillies at BetMGM.

Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack, talks with former Houston Astros second baseman Craig Biggio (right) before Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park Oct 20, 2022, in Houston.

Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack, talks with former Houston Astros second baseman Craig Biggio (right) before Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park Oct 20, 2022, in Houston. (Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports)

McIngvale owns the Gallery Furniture chain in Houston.

If you think he is only hoping to win the bet to enrich himself, you might want to think again. 

The Houston Chronicle reports Mattress Mack is offering a deal at his furniture store where customers who spend $3,000 on select sleep sets or power motion furniture will receive a refund if the Astros win the title.

The Astros face the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park Friday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.