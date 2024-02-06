Jim Harbaugh brings Jesse Minter from Michigan to serve as Chargers' defensive coordinator

Jesse Minter won’t remain with the Michigan Wolverines next season.

He's joining Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the hiring of Minter as their new defensive coordinator, the same role he held the past two seasons with Michigan under Harbaugh.

"Nothing but love to everyone at Michigan, especially the players. We had a great journey together," Minter posted on X, confirming his departure.

Minter’s defense was a formidable one that helped Michigan win a national title. His Wolverines defense was the top-ranked group in the country in 2023.

The 40-year-old’s ties to the Harbaugh family run deep. Minter previously worked for John Harbaugh as a Baltimore Ravens assistant from 2017-20. He was promoted to defensive backs coach in his final season before taking over as Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator.

Minter was also Georgia State’s defensive coordinator from 2013-16, earning a Broyles Award nomination, given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2015. He was also a finalist in 2022 for the award.

Minter has also coached with Indiana State, the University of Cincinnati and Notre Dame, where he began his college coaching career as a defensive intern in 2006.

Minter isn’t the only Michigan coach joining Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles. The Chargers will reportedly hire Wolverines defensive line coach Mike Elston for the same role with the Chargers next season, according to ESPN.

ESPN adds other assistants are expected to join him, including strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

That leaves new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator, many roles to fill before his first season leading the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Minter will focus now on reshaping a defense that struggled despite its star power last season in a tough AFC West.