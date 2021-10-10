Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Jets' Zach Wilson joins beleaguered quarterback group with 8th interception

Wilson threw four interceptions against the Patriots in Week 2 and another two the following week against Denver

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New York Jets’ offensive struggles were on full display in Sunday’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons but the most worrisome aspect of that is rookie Zach Wilson

Wilson was 21 of 34 for 297 yards, but after Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins picked off a pass intended for Keelan Cole, the rookie quarterback became the NFL’s interception leader with eight in five games.  

According to ESPN, Wilson is the fourth quarterback to throw an interception in each of his first five career games over the last 10 seasons. He joins DeShone Kizer, Zach Mettenberger and Blake Bortles. 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson leaves the field after the first warm-up before an NFL football game between the Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Wilson threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots in Week 2 and another two the following week against the Denver Broncos

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes the ball during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

"It has to be better," head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "I'm going to work my tail off over this bye week and see if there's something that we can come up with. Study the tape. Look at all the decisions and execution and figure out what the answer is over this next week and come up with something because it's got to be better."

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson stands on the field after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta won the match 27-20.  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is one away from tying Wilson for most interceptions thrown this season after throwing one during Sunday’s 37-19 loss against the Tennessee Titans

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com