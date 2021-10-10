Jets' Zach Wilson joins beleaguered quarterback group with 8th interception

The New York Jets’ offensive struggles were on full display in Sunday’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons but the most worrisome aspect of that is rookie Zach Wilson .

Wilson was 21 of 34 for 297 yards, but after Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins picked off a pass intended for Keelan Cole, the rookie quarterback became the NFL’s interception leader with eight in five games.

FALCONS CLAW TO WIN OVER JETS IN NFL’S RETURN TO LONDON

According to ESPN, Wilson is the fourth quarterback to throw an interception in each of his first five career games over the last 10 seasons. He joins DeShone Kizer, Zach Mettenberger and Blake Bortles.

Wilson threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots in Week 2 and another two the following week against the Denver Broncos .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It has to be better," head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "I'm going to work my tail off over this bye week and see if there's something that we can come up with. Study the tape. Look at all the decisions and execution and figure out what the answer is over this next week and come up with something because it's got to be better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP