Jets WR Stephen Hill hurts his head on 1st drive of game against Titans

Jets receiver Stephen Hill has suffered a head injury on New York's opening series against Tennessee after being leveled by Titans safety Michael Griffin.

Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner stepped in front of Hill on the Jets' second offensive play and intercepted Geno Smith's pass. Griffin then knocked Hill to the ground, and the receiver stayed on the ground for a few minutes before being helped up, and he walked to the sideline.

Hill, who had his first 100-yard receiving game last week against Buffalo, was not on the field for the Jets' second offensive possession. He is being evaluated.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org