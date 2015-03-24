Jets-Vikings capsule

NEW YORK JETS (2-10) at MINNESOTA (5-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 4-8, Minnesota 7-5

SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 8-1

LAST MEETING — Jets beat Vikings 29-20, Oct. 11, 2010

LAST WEEK — Jets lost 16-13 to Dolphins; Vikings beat Panthers 31-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 31, Vikings No. 23

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (2), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (3), PASS (13).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (13), PASS (30).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (24), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets have not lost to Vikings since 1975 and have won seven straight in series. Last time teams met, Brett Favre threw 500th career TD pass at Meadowlands for Vikings to Randy Moss. ... Jets will miss playoffs for fourth straight year under coach Rex Ryan after going to AFC championship game in each of his first two seasons. ... Jets WR Percy Harvin to play in Minnesota for first time since Oct. 25, 2012. He then hurt ankle, was later put on injured reserve and eventually traded to Seahawks. ... Jets WR Eric Decker also returns to home state and college stadium where he played injury-shortened senior year for Minnesota. In four games for Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium, Decker totaled 422 yards on 29 catches with three TDs and passed for TD, too. ... This is first Sunday afternoon game in month for Jets, following bye and two Monday night kickoffs. ... Jets QB Geno Smith will make second straight start after Michael Vick took job for three games. Smith threw only 13 passes against Dolphins, completing seven, while Jets rushed for 277 yards on 49 attempts. Chris Johnson had season-high 105 yards, on 17 carries. ... Vikings have allowed average of 148.3 yards rushing over last four games with average of 4.7 yards per attempt in that span. ... Vikings DE Everson Griffen ranks second in NFC with 11 sacks. ... Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes tied for third in NFL with 14 passes defensed. He was drafted with 2013 first-round pick acquired in Harvin trade. ... Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater had career-high 120.7 passer rating last week against Panthers. He has only two turnovers, both interceptions, over last five games.

