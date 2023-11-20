Jets to start Tim Boyle over Zach Wilson in Black Friday matchup vs Dolphins: reports

The New York Jets are reportedly making a change at the quarterback position after a disastrous loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who took over as the team’s starter following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1, will be benched in favor of backup quarterback Tim Boyle, according to multiple reports.

The reported decision follows Wilson’s third-quarter benching in Sunday’s 32-6 loss against AFC East-rival Buffalo.

Boyle, 29, completed seven passes for 33 yards and an interception after replacing Wilson with a little over two minutes left in the third. Wilson finished the day 7-of-15 for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Head coach Robert Saleh has stayed committed to Wilson throughout the season despite the mounting criticism and has even praised his growth. But on Sunday, Saleh remained noncommittal on his status as starter in a short week with a game against another division rival on Friday.

"We are going to watch the tape and we’ll make a decision (Monday)," he said of this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. "We’ll look at all of it. I’m not really answering those questions yet."

Friday could mark Boyle's fourth NFL start and his first since 2021 with the Detroit Lions.

"I do have to say this, I’m extremely proud of Zach. Just how he’s handled everything this year, he’s done a really good job," Boyle said Sunday night.

"He’s been extremely encouraging to me the past quarter. He’s earned a lot of respect from me and I think a lot of respect from the offense. So my heart goes out to him. Obviously, not a comfortable situation, but he’s been wonderful."

Rodgers is reportedly eyeing an early return sometime in December, but it will likely be dependent on if the Jets have any potential to make a playoff run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.