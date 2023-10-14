Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Sauce Gardner surprisingly ruled out with concussion despite feeling 'perfectly fine'

Gardner popped up in the injury report with an 'illness'

Ryan Morik
Published
New York Jets fans were caught by surprise Saturday afternoon when the team announced it would be without arguably its best player.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner popped up in the injury report Friday with an undisclosed illness. On Saturday, the team said he will miss the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion.

The Jets were already without D.J. Reed, who starts opposite Gardner in the secondary. Reed also has a concussion, missing last week's 31-21 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Sauce Gardner

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Dec 4, 2022. (Matt Krohn/USA Today Sports)

Gardner, though, took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the Jets officially ruled him out, and it seemed like he was caught by surprise.

"I feel perfectly fine. That's the crazy part about it," he posted.

The NFL has taken more precautions with concussions in recent years, and perhaps even more so after Tua Tagovailoa's head injuries last year.

Sauce Gardner greets fans before an NFL game

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets runs onto the field prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Jets' secondary is running thin even beyond their starters. Defensive backs Justin Hardee and Brandin Echols will also miss the game against Philly, so Gang Green will have to promote players from the practice squad.

With Jalen Hurts throwing to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith against backups, the Jets will have their work cut out for them.

The Eagles are looking for their sixth straight victory to open up the season, while New York is 2-3.

Sauce Gardner in preseason in 2022

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Aug. 12, 2022. (Eric Hartline-USA Today Sports)

Gardner is the defending Defensive Rookie of the Year and became the first rookie cornerback since Ronnie Lott to be named a first-team All-Pro.