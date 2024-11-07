Jets rookie Malachi Corley has new celebration in mind after touchdown blunder in win over Texans

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley is still searching for his first NFL touchdown after a premature celebration in last week’s win over the Houston Texans resulted in his score being called back.

When that does happen, Corley already has a touchdown celebration prepared.

The 23-year-old receiver out of Western Kentucky scored his first pro touchdown during the first half of last week’s scoreless contest. But the celebration was cut short when a replay showed that Corley dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.

"Definitely frustrating, to be honest, and angry at the same time," interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said after the game.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Corley didn’t appear too shaken by the incident and added that his team rallied around him after the Jets pulled off the win.

He also said he has a new touchdown celebration in mind, one that will guarantee he doesn’t have another touchdown overturned.

"I’m going to probably hold onto the ball all the way to the sideline and give it to coach [Ulbrich] and let him know that I owed him that one," Corley said.

Ulbrich said last week he’s confident Corley will "grow and learn" from the blunder but added that the rookie now owes him a score.

Corley will have more of an opportunity to do that after the Jets dealt Mike Williams in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

"I’m excited for my role," Corley said Wednesday in response to news of the trade. "Hopefully, I see an increased role, an increased amount of snaps and everything. But we’ve got a good group, and we’re starting to get on a roll and everything like that.

"Whatever I can do to help us with, whether it be run blocks or just doing what I can with yards after catch, I’m just excited to help us win."

The Jets, now second in the AFC East, are looking for their second straight win when they travel to Arizona this weekend for a matchup against the Cardinals.