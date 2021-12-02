Expand / Collapse search
Jets' Robert Saleh says unflattering Brian Kelly story about shoveling snow was 'taken out of context'

In 2019 article, Saleh recalled shoveling snow and valeting cars for guests at Kelly's house

By Paulina Dedaj
Brain Kelly’s untimely departure from Notre Dame drudged up an unflattering story about his time at Central Michigan where he made New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur -- then employed as grad assistants -- shovel snow and park cars at a party at his home.

But Saleh told reporters Wednesday the whole story was "taken out of context." 

A 2019 article published by ESPN surfaced this week, detailing an awkward incident for Saleh and LaFleur in 2004 when the duo thought they had been invited to Kelly’s home for a party. Instead, Saleh recalled shoveling snow and valeting cars for the actual guests. 

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

"We decided that when we’re in that position, we’re never going to treat people the way we got treated," Saleh, who served as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator at the time, said. "And Matty’s lived up to it."

Fast forward several years later, and Saleh seemingly regrets the mischaracterization. 

"I feel terrible because that whole thing was taken out of context," Saleh said, via the New York Post

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. ( Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

"When you’re coming up in this profession, part of that article was to tell a funny story of Matt and I as GAs. Part of being a GA — every single coach in this profession, there’s a rite of passage when you’re a GA, a [quality control coach], and that was a funny story and not an indictment on how Brian treated us," he continued. 

​​Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 seasons and with the Fighting Irish still in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. He was introduced Wednesday as LSU’s head coach. 

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

"He’s a really good man, he treats people the right way," Saleh added. "I know people are probably upset with him now and there’s never a right way to do things of that nature. I’m always one of his biggest fans."

