Jets reportedly will sign QB Flynn to one-year deal

The New York Jets reportedly added some depth at quarterback.

The Jets will sign veteran QB Matt Flynn to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Flynn, who was released by the New England Patriots last week, will attempt to fill the void left by Geno Smith, who is expected to miss six to 10 weeks while recovering from a broken jaw.

The Jets said it's not likely they'll place Smith on the short-term IR, which would force Smith to miss the first eight weeks of the season.

Flynn, 30, who most likely will be competing for the backup spot behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, has bounced around since spending the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. The nine-year veteran has thrown 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career.