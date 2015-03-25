Jets remain mum, but Sanchez 'assuming' Smith will start vs. Giants

While the New York Jets have yet to make a decision, Mark Sanchez is "assuming" Geno Smith will start the team's preseason game against the Giants on Saturday night.

Sanchez says Wednesday that the quarterbacks haven't been told who will start the game, but Smith has worked with the first-team offense for three straight days. Sanchez did the same last week while Smith was hobbled by a sprained ankle and played three quarters in the Jets' victory over Jacksonville last Saturday.

Both quarterbacks had solid practices, but Smith was outstanding in team drills while completing 15 of 16 passes, including two touchdowns. Coach Rex Ryan says Smith's performance "wasn't brutal," poking fun at the word he used when the rookie was intercepted four times last week.