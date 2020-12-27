Jets on receiving end of questionable roughing the passer penalty: It's the worst 'call of all-time'

The New York Jets pulled off their second-straight win with a 23-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

However, early on in the game, the Jets had a brutal roughing the passer call against them when defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi attempted to sack Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

There was a ton of reaction on social media about the call. One senior NFL reporter called it "the worst roughing the passer call of all-time."

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 16 of 32 passes for 175 yards and two scores, and wide receiver Jamison Crowder came down with seven receptions for 92 yards with one touchdown and he threw for a second on a razzle-dazzle option play in New York’s win.

Mayfield wasn’t at his best on Sunday, as he completed 28 of 53 passes for 285 yards with no touchdowns. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt had one rushing score each, but it wasn’t enough for the Browns.