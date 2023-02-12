Expand / Collapse search
Jets reach out to Packers for Aaron Rodgers' availability: report

The Jets recently hired Rodgers' former OC Nathaniel Hackett

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
All signs pointed to the New York Jets being interested in acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but now, the tires are moving.

Gang Green reached out to the Green Bay Packers to inquire about the four-time MVP's availability, ESPN reported Sunday. Rodgers is still debating whether he will play in 2023.

Last month, the Jets hired Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, for the same position, and shortly after, Rodgers raved about the former Denver Broncos head coach.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers reacts to a fumble in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

"Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids," Rodgers told Pat McAfee, via the Post. "They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun."

The Jets went 7-10, but they very likely would have snapped their now 12-year-long playoff drought had they had better quarterback play.

The front office did everything in its power to have Zach Wilson take the next step – they drafted the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, but Wilson was a disappointment, and New York is now searching for their quarterback for next season.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets speaks with Aaron Rodgers after losing to the Packers, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Wilson has completed just 55.2% of his passes for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 24 games through his first two seasons.

The 2021 second overall pick was benched twice this season – the first time came after he did not take blame after scoring three points and saying he didn't let the Jets defense down; the other was during a Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he continued to struggle.

Rodgers has two seasons left on his three-year, $150 million deal, and is still contemplating his future. Amid many reports, though, the two sides are ready to part ways.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

If they miss out on Rodgers, they could turn to Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr, as it is expected they are going to go with a veteran next season.