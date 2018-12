Winnipeg, MB (SportsNetwork.com) - The Winnipeg Jets placed defenseman Grant Clitsome on injured reserve on Thursday.

Clitsome, 28, has scored two goals with 10 assists in 32 games this season, his third with Winnipeg. The move is retroactive to Dec. 17.

The Jets recalled defenseman Julian Melchiori from the St. John's IceCaps of the American Hockey League.