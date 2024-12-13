Jets legend Nick Mangold criticizes government officials for lack of answers in NJ drone sightings

New York Jets legend Nick Mangold is frustrated with the lack of answers over the viral drone sightings seen throughout the state of New Jersey, and he took to social media to criticize officials.

"So far (New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy) has done nothing about the drones. Just a bunch of empty phrases," Mangold posted to X on Thursday.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby addressed the situation in a press briefing on Thursday, when he noted that there was "no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus."

"Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully. United States Coast Guard is providing support to the state of New Jersey and has confirmed that there is no evidence of any foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels. And importantly, there are no reported and confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace."

However, Mangold was not satisfied with Kirby’s response and expressed his displeasure on social media.

"After seeing these with my own eyes and getting lied to straight to our faces, makes you wonder what else they lie about with such ease. How are we just letting this happen?!?" Mangold posted on X.

One of Mangold’s old teammates and current "Thursday Night Football" analyst, Ryan Fitzpatrick, replied to one of his posts asking for an update.

"Hey Nick long time listener first time caller…can you fill me in?? Sounds like some controversy…are the drones still there? How long have they been there? Do we have a guess as to what they are?" Fitzpatrick posted.

"There are quite large drones flying in the skies of NJ and we are being told by our government that we aren’t actually seeing anything," Mangold responded in part. "Those of us who have lived here long enough know of normal air traffic and this isn’t normal. After experiencing one fly directly over my head, I am now on the case. I do not like being lied to. #MangoldvsDrones."

The drone sightings have been recorded since mid-November, causing alarm for residents of the Garden State.

Mangold spent his entire 11-year career playing center for the Jets. The seven-time Pro Bowler is widely considered one of the best players in Jets’ franchise history.

Mangold was inducted into the Jets ring of honor in 2022. He is now currently on the coaching staff as the offensive line coach for Delbarton High School, in Morristown, New Jersey.

