Jets' Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts on drones flying over New Jersey: 'What the hell is that?'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers lives in New Jersey and has noticed the drones recently flying throughout the state.

"Do you know what’s been going on in Jersey lately? And I’m not talking about the football, not talking about the football. There’s been some crazy things going on. There is some drones in the sky," Rodgers said during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who has held briefings with Homeland Security, the FBI, Secret Service and state police officials, told Fox News Monday he’s seen no evidence of concern for public safety.

A video was shown of a drone in Bedminster, New Jersey, prompting Rodgers to ask, "What the hell is that?"

Rodgers noted the drone in the video is "large" and that he doesn’t know what is going on with the drones.

"There is other videos that I’ve seen, and I’ve talked to some friends of mine that are police officers — shoutout Mario. There’s some interesting things going on. Interesting things with the drones. I don’t know what’s going on with them. Maybe it’s just some kids messing around, maybe not though," Rodgers said.

The Jets quarterback just wants answers about what the drones are being used for.

"They need to tell us what’s going on. It's military or not military, UAP or whatever the hell it is. But there’s people in Jersey, it’s people interested on what the hell is going on with these drones."

Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich thinks these drones may not be benign, adding another country may be operating the drones.

The large drones have been spotted with smaller, more rapidly maneuverable drones, resembling what are referred to as "drone motherships" that have been deployed in Ukraine, Russia and China. The motherships launch smaller drones, which do not have the necessary range antennas to carry them a further distance. That suggests, according to Velicovich, that a foreign adversary could be at play in New Jersey.

Murphy said there were 49 drone sightings Sunday night alone. And though that total might be somewhat exaggerated, "it's really frustrating that we don’t have more answers as to where they’re coming from and why they’re doing what they’re doing."

Rodgers encouraged New Jersey residents to film what they see.

"Film it. Film all of it, especially if you live out by Woody (Johnson) and (Donald) Trump’s course. Film everything," Rodgers said.

"Be safe out there all my fellow New Jerseyans, Be safe out there."

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

