Jets K Folk (hip) probable; DE Wilkerson (turf toe), TE Amaro (concussion) out vs Vikings

Jets kicker Nick Folk is listed as probable to play in New York's game at Minnesota on Sunday after recovering from a hip flexor injury.

Coach Rex Ryan says Folk did kickoffs and was a full participant during practice Friday. Folk injured his right hip during the Jets' 16-13 loss to Miami last Monday night.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (turf toe) and tight end Jace Amaro (concussion) have been ruled out against the Vikings.

Ryan says Wilkerson is "progressing well" and did light jogging during practice. Ryan is unsure if Wilkerson will be able to play next week at Tennessee.

Amaro, who has resumed light exercising, is participating in the NFL's protocol for head injuries.

