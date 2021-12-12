Jets hold moment of silence for former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas

The New York Jets held a moment of silence before their game against the New Orleans Saints in honor of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday in his suburban Atlanta home at 33.

Thomas played the last of his 10 NFL seasons with the Jets in 2019, catching 36 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

The Jets showed a picture of Thomas in his New York jersey on the stadium videoboards with the words: "In Memory of Demaryius Thomas. 1987-2021."

Thomas spent his first eight NFL seasons in Denver after he was drafted in the first round out of Georgia Tech. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Broncos, with whom he became a favorite of fans and teammates. He later joined the Jets in his final NFL stop.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a cousin who grew up with Thomas, told The Associated Press the family believes he died from a seizure in his home in Roswell, Georgia.

Thomas had 724 career receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.