Cowboys eye ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh after moving on from Mike McCarthy: report

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have their eyes set on former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was let go by owner Woody Johnson just five games into the season.

The Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday after his contract with the team expired just last week. The decision not to bring McCarthy back came as a surprise to some after he reportedly turned down the Chicago Bears’ request to interview him following the season.

McCarthy had a 49-35 record in Dallas. Despite going 7-10 this season, he led the Cowboys to the playoffs with a 12-5 record in three straight seasons.

Still, Jones chose to go in a different direction.

That direction appears to be in favor of ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

The team is expected to interview Saleh, which would be their first "known request," according to the NFL Network.

Saleh, who previously served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, has an interview scheduled with the Las Vegas Raiders and is considered the favorite for the vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, replacing Doug Pederson.

The Jets went 2-3 this season under Saleh before he was fired and replaced by interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The team’s struggles only continued to worsen despite the change, leading to another missed playoff season.

Saleh had a 20-36 record with two different quarterbacks: first round pick Zach Wilson and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Other names mentioned in the Cowboys’ search for a new head coach have included former players Deion Sanders and Jason Witten.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.