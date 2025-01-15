Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys eye ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh after moving on from Mike McCarthy: report

Saleh was fired 5 games into the season with a 2-3 record

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Jerry Jones searches for his next HC. Are the Cowboys in trouble? | The Herd Video

Jerry Jones searches for his next HC. Are the Cowboys in trouble? | The Herd

Jerry Jones is searching for the Dallas Cowboys’ next head coach, and Deion Sanders and Jason Witten have emerged as candidates. Colin Cowherd says that the Cowboys are in trouble.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have their eyes set on former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was let go by owner Woody Johnson just five games into the season. 

The Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday after his contract with the team expired just last week. The decision not to bring McCarthy back came as a surprise to some after he reportedly turned down the Chicago Bears’ request to interview him following the season. 

Mike McCarthy on the sidelines

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field following an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

McCarthy had a 49-35 record in Dallas. Despite going 7-10 this season, he led the Cowboys to the playoffs with a 12-5 record in three straight seasons. 

Still, Jones chose to go in a different direction. 

That direction appears to be in favor of ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh. 

The team is expected to interview Saleh, which would be their first "known request," according to the NFL Network.

Robert Saleh sideline

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh congratulates New York Jets running back Breece Hall and quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Jets scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the third quarter, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS ON MIKE MCCARTHY EXIT: 'IT'S DEVASTATING'

Saleh, who previously served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, has an interview scheduled with the Las Vegas Raiders and is considered the favorite for the vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, replacing Doug Pederson. 

The Jets went 2-3 this season under Saleh before he was fired and replaced by interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The team’s struggles only continued to worsen despite the change, leading to another missed playoff season. 

Saleh had a 20-36 record with two different quarterbacks: first round pick Zach Wilson and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. 

Robert Saleh sideline

Robert Saleh (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Other names mentioned in the Cowboys’ search for a new head coach have included former players Deion Sanders and Jason Witten. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

