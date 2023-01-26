Jets hire Aaron Rodgers' former offensive coordinator as rumors heat up

The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator on Thursday, fueling speculation that the organization is looking to land veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Head coach Robert Saleh addressed the announcement during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, adding "he checks every box that we’re looking for."

"Really excited about it," he told reporters. "We cast a wide net like we said we were going to. We interviewed well over 15 different candidates for this position."

He continued: "But when it came back to a certain checklist that I was trying to go through, just checking boxes on what we were looking for with regards to this next offensive coordinator – just kept circling back to him. He checks every box that we’re looking for."

Hackett, 43, was fired from the Broncos in December after compiling a 4-11 record but he previously served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons.

The link between Hackett and the Packers adds to already growing speculation that the Jets are looking to pursue Rodgers in the offseason to solve their ongoing quarterback woes.

Jets owner Woody Johnson said earlier this month that he would "absolutely" be willing to spend big to get a veteran on the roster after another second-year quarterback Zach Wilson suffered another tumultuous year which featured two benchings.

"We've got a cap, so there's an amount you can spend. But, yeah, yeah, that's kind of the missing piece."

Rodgers has not committed to another season in Green Bay or the NFL but addressed rumors on Tuesday that a potential trade would carry with it the $60 million salary he’s owed in 2023.

"I don’t think there’d be a scenario where I’d come back and that would be the number. I think it would definitely be – definitely things would have to shift," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show."