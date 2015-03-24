Jets GM says he's done 'unsatisfactory' job, says 1-7 start like being 'punched in the face'

next Image 1 of 2

New York Jets general manager John Idzik says his performance this season has been "unsatisfactory" and adds that the team's 1-7 start is like "being punched in the face."

Idzik addressed the media Monday for his annual state-of-the-team address and opened with a 19-minute rambling statement, at times raising his voice and appearing uncharacteristically emotional before taking any questions from reporters.

He vows to improve the team and says the fans "don't deserve" this kind of start.

Idzik says the "buck stops" with him, and praised coach Rex Ryan as the team's leader. But he also won't commit to keeping Ryan as his coach for the final two months of the season or beyond, saying it's not the Jets' policy to evaluate jobs in season.

