Jets, Giants seek answers in annual preseason bout for bragging rights

When the NFL chose the Giants and Jets to host the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium, there was some wishful thinking in the area that the locals might somehow find a way to play in the first cold-weather title game in the modern era.

The annual preseason game for the bragging rights to Saturday would then be a preview to a February showdown in front of the world.

Yup. It was wishful thinking.

With the 2013 regular season opener just weeks away, the Giants (1-1) and Jets (1-1) are longshots to reach the Super Bowl. Neither made the playoffs last year and neither is favored to win their division this season.

The Jets are still looking for a quarterback. The Giants need a defense. And both Rex Ryan and Tom Coughlin have a ton of questions to answer.