Jets, Ducks swap centers

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired center Maxime Macenauer from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Riley Holzapfel.

Macenauer appeared in 29 games for the Ducks this season and has picked up a goal with three assists. He has also played 13 games for Anaheim's American Hockey League affiliate in Syracuse, posting four goals and two assists.

The 23-year-old Quebec native was selected by Anaheim in the third round of the 2007 draft and made his NHL debut earlier this season.

Holzapfel, also 23, was a 2006 second-round pick by the Winnipeg franchise when it was located in Atlanta and has yet to appear in an NHL game. He has 40 goals and 97 points in 231 AHL games, including eight goals and seven assists this season.