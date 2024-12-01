Jets' DJ Reed blasts NFL officials in explicit social media post

New York Jets defensive back D.J. Reed had an explicit message for NFL officials after the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Reed, who is a starter in the secondary, wrote his message on X. Seattle defeated New York, 26-21.

"@NFLOfficiating you F-----G suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves.!" Reed wrote in a post.

Reed was called for holding early in the first quarter against the Seahawks. The Jets were penalized 12 times for 83 yards in the game. Two of the penalties came on a crucial drive for the Seahawks.

Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet ran for the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown with 5:34 left in the game. But the drive was extended twice as Jets players Qwan'tez Stiggers and Solomon Thomas were called for penalties on 4th downs that gave Seattle new sets of downs.

It was a tough day for the Jets as they led 21-7 early in the second quarter. But crucial turnovers and lack of offense in the second half doomed them to defeat.

Reed played in the 10th game of the 2024 season on Sunday. Coming into the contest, he had recorded 37 tackles and eight pass breakups along with one sack. He had seven tackles and a pass breakup against the Seahawks.

Reed is likely to get a fine for criticizing the officials. Pro Football Talk noted that Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was hit with a $25,000 fine for calling officiating a "travesty" last year after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.