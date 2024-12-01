Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Jets' DJ Reed blasts NFL officials in explicit social media post

Reed played in his 10th game of season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets defensive back D.J. Reed had an explicit message for NFL officials after the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Reed, who is a starter in the secondary, wrote his message on X. Seattle defeated New York, 26-21.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

D.J. Reed

D.J. Reed (Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK/File)

"@NFLOfficiating you F-----G suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves.!" Reed wrote in a post.

Reed was called for holding early in the first quarter against the Seahawks. The Jets were penalized 12 times for 83 yards in the game. Two of the penalties came on a crucial drive for the Seahawks.

Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet ran for the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown with 5:34 left in the game. But the drive was extended twice as Jets players Qwan'tez Stiggers and Solomon Thomas were called for penalties on 4th downs that gave Seattle new sets of downs.

DJ Reed tackles DK Metcalf

New York Jets corner D.J. Reed (4) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) in front of linebacker Jamien Sherwood during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 1, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

SAM DARNOLD HELPS VIKINGS NOTCH 10TH WIN OF SEASON IN VICTORY OVER CARDINALS

It was a tough day for the Jets as they led 21-7 early in the second quarter. But crucial turnovers and lack of offense in the second half doomed them to defeat.

Reed played in the 10th game of the 2024 season on Sunday. Coming into the contest, he had recorded 37 tackles and eight pass breakups along with one sack. He had seven tackles and a pass breakup against the Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker rumbles

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is tackled by Jets cornerback D.J. Reed during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 1, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reed is likely to get a fine for criticizing the officials. Pro Football Talk noted that Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was hit with a $25,000 fine for calling officiating a "travesty" last year after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.