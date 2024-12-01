Sam Darnold helps Vikings notch 10th win of season in victory over Cardinals

Sam Darnold has become the unlikely star of the 2024 season as the Minnesota Vikings notched their third 10-win season in six years with a close victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Darnold, a castoff quarterback who was likely set to be a backup at some point over the year to J.J. McCarthy before the rookie was injured, staked his claim on Sunday as the man to beat for Comeback Player of the Year.

He took the Vikings down the field on an eight-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones. Minnesota took the lead 23-22 with 1:13 left in the game and won by the same score.

Darnold was 21-of-31 with 235 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The pass to Jones solidified the biggest comeback of Darnold’s career. The other touchdown pass went to Johnny Mundt.

"There's no other place I'd rather play; just so grateful to be a Viking," the veteran quarterback told FOX’s Pam Oliver after the game.

Darnold was a backup to Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers last year and is on the verge of getting Minnesota back to the playoffs.

Minnesota cornerback Shaquil Griffin picked off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to end the game.

Murray’s touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. put Arizona up 19-6 with 4:37 left in the third quarter. Darnold answered with his touchdown pass to Mundt on the next drive.

Murray was 31-of-45 with 260 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. The other interception was thrown to Byron Murphy Jr.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride led the team with 12 catches for 96 yards. Harrison had five catches for 60 yards.

Minnesota is now 10-2 on the season. Arizona fell to 6-6.