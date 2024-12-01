Seahawks stars Geno Smith, Leonard Williams burn former team; Seattle extends winning streak

Geno Smith and Leonard Williams were among the catalysts in the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the New York Jets as they both put together solid performances in a revenge game of sorts.

Both Smith and Williams starred for the Jets at points during their careers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Smith was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013. He played with them from 2013 to 2016 before he parted ways with them and eventually found himself with the Seahawks. Williams was with the Jets from 2015 to the middle of the 2019 season, when he was traded to the New York Giants. He was traded to the Seahawks last season.

Smith had 206 passing yards and one touchdown pass, and Williams had two sacks and an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown. Seattle won the game 26-21.

New York had a 21-7 lead in the second quarter when Aaron Rodgers’ pass landed in the hands of Williams with about 7:39 to go in the first half. It sparked the epic comeback.

NFL LEGEND RANDY MOSS REVEALS HE'S BATTLING HEALTH ISSUE

Smith led the Seahawks on a nine-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a Zach Charbonnet 8-yard touchdown run. Seattle was able to get new sets of downs thanks to two Jets penalties on fourth down. They eventually burned them for it.

Seattle’s defense clamped down on the Jets’ offense in the second half. Seattle had a ton of special teams miscues in the first half that helped the Jets take advantage early.

An early fumble on a kickoff led to a Jets touchdown and then Kene Nwangwu returned a kick 99 yards for a score.

Rodgers was 21-of-39 with 185 yards and two touchdown passes. Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis each had touchdown catches.

The Seahawks moved to 7-5 on the season and are on a three-game winning streak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York fell to 3-9 on the season.