Jets coach hopeful amid Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty: ‘I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out’

Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in his debut with the New York Jets Monday night, raising questions about his future.

But head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday he would be "shocked" if this was the last time fans got to see the four-time league MVP play.

Saleh said Rodgers was continuing to have discussions about surgery after he tore his Achilles during the Jets’ opening series against the Buffalo Bills but offered little detail beyond that.

NFL PLAYERS RIP LEAGUE OVER ARTIFICIAL TURF AFTER AARON RODGERS’ SEASON-ENDING INJURY: ‘PROFIT OVER PEOPLE’

"I don’t know if there’s anything to say," Saleh said when asked about his message to the team.

"It sounds cliché, but it’s next man up. Nobody cares. Nobody cares that you’ve lost a player. At the end of the day, Sunday’s coming, and we’ve gotta put our best foot forward and do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to be successful. That’s the harsh part of the business, and I think guys understand."

Saleh couldn’t speak definitively about what could come next for Rodgers. But Saleh expressed optimism amid speculation Rodgers' injury at age 39 could be career-ending.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I haven’t gone down that road with him," Saleh said, "I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out, but at the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space — things that he needs to deal with and that would be the last thing I talk to him about."

Saleh spoke about Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, reaffirming his confidence in quarterback Zach Wilson.

"I’ll speak for the locker room. Everyone believes in themselves, and we believe we have a really good football team. Like I’ve said before, we’ve got a championship defense. We’ve got great skill guys on offense. We’ve got an [offensive line] that’s continuing to gel, and we’ve got a lot of faith in Zach."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Rodgers’ season is over after just four snaps, Saleh said he’s hopeful Rodgers will still have a role in some capacity as he recovers.

"He’s as much a football coach as he is a player. Just having his presence, his thoughts, his words and his leadership is – I think anybody would want that.