Jets' CJ Uzomah blasts Broncos in pregame speech: 'F--- him and f--- them'

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah ripped Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton in his pregame speech to his teammates, and they backed up the tough talk in a 31-21 win on Sunday.

Uzomah lit a fire underneath his teammates when he recalled what Payton said about how Nathaniel Hackett handled his first year as a head coach with Denver last season. Though Payton apologized, the remarks were on the front of players' and fans’ minds going into the game.

"Their coach made this s--- personal. Well f--- him and f--- them," he said. "This ain't about them. It's about us getting back on the right track. Let's win this b--ch for Hackett."

The Jets rallied behind a Breece Hall 72-yard touchdown and a Bryce Hall fumble return for a touchdown. The running back had 177 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Bryce Hall had four tackles to go along with his key score. The Jets outscored the Broncos 23-8 in the second half.

Zach Wilson was 19-for-26 with 199 passing yards and an interception thrown to Patrick Surtain II. Tyler Conklin led the team with four catches for 67 yards. Uzomah had two catches for 12 yards.

Russell Wilson was 20-for-31 with 198 passing yards and two touchdown passes – one of Adam Trautman and the other to Jaleel McLaughlin.

McLaughlin led the team with 68 rushing yards to go along with three catches for 21 yards. Trautman had four catches for 73 yards. Samaje Perine led the team with four catches for 73 yards.

New York improved to 2-3 on the season. Denver fell to 1-4.