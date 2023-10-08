Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' CJ Uzomah blasts Broncos in pregame speech: 'F--- him and f--- them'

Jets won game 31-21

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah ripped Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton in his pregame speech to his teammates, and they backed up the tough talk in a 31-21 win on Sunday.

Uzomah lit a fire underneath his teammates when he recalled what Payton said about how Nathaniel Hackett handled his first year as a head coach with Denver last season. Though Payton apologized, the remarks were on the front of players' and fans’ minds going into the game.

CJ Uzomah battles

C.J. Uzomah #87 of the New York Jets runs with the ball while being tackled by Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on October 8, 2023. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

"Their coach made this s--- personal. Well f--- him and f--- them," he said. "This ain't about them. It's about us getting back on the right track. Let's win this b--ch for Hackett."

The Jets rallied behind a Breece Hall 72-yard touchdown and a Bryce Hall fumble return for a touchdown. The running back had 177 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Bryce Hall had four tackles to go along with his key score. The Jets outscored the Broncos 23-8 in the second half.

BENGALS' JA'MARR CHASE NEARLY HITS 200 YARDS RECEIVING IN 3-TOUCHDOWN GAME VS CARDINALS

Breece Hall runs through

New York Jets running back Breece Hall #20 is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during the second half, October 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Zach Wilson was 19-for-26 with 199 passing yards and an interception thrown to Patrick Surtain II. Tyler Conklin led the team with four catches for 67 yards. Uzomah had two catches for 12 yards.

Russell Wilson was 20-for-31 with 198 passing yards and two touchdown passes – one of Adam Trautman and the other to Jaleel McLaughlin.

McLaughlin led the team with 68 rushing yards to go along with three catches for 21 yards. Trautman had four catches for 73 yards. Samaje Perine led the team with four catches for 73 yards.

Nathaniel Hackett runs off the field

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired from the head coaching job of the Denver Broncos last year, celebrates as he leaves the field after the Jets defeated the Broncos in Denver on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York improved to 2-3 on the season. Denver fell to 1-4.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.