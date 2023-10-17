Jets' and Browns' upsets give sportsbooks ‘best day so far’ after bettors suffer bad beat in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles entered Week 6 undefeated and were expected to remain unbeaten. But the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets pulled off thrilling upsets Sunday to put an end to that.

Sportsbooks everywhere were praising the underdogs.

The Jets, facing the potential to be 4-2 heading into the bye week, took the field Sunday afternoon with a depleted roster, including the absence of star cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, both out with concussions.

Vegas favored the Eagles by 6.5, and for most of the contest, it looked as though Philadelphia would not only remain perfect this season, but perfect against the Jets all time.

"The Jets defense once again showed that if this team had a good quarterback, they'd easily be a playoff contender in the AFC," Pat Morrow, head oddsmaker at Bovada, told Fox News Digital.

"Like they did against the [Kansas City] Chiefs earlier in the season, the Jets frustrated a Pro Bowl quarterback all evening, kept it close and, this time, broke through."

The 49ers, who were favored by 9.5, lost for the first time this season earlier in the day, misisng a field goal in the final seconds and giving the Browns, who were without quarterback Deshaun Watson, a 19-17 win.

"The Browns result was even more impactful as this line opened at San Fran -5 and closed at -9.5 after Deshaun Watson was ruled out," Morrow added.

"Despite injuries to [Christian McCaffrey] and Deebo Samuel slowing down the 49ers' offense, they were still in position to win late before Jake Moody pushed the winning kick wide right. Whether it was spread bets, moneylines, teasers or parlays, the amount of money bet on the Eagles and 49ers led to Bovada's best day so far of the NFL season."

Derek Wilkinson, senior vice president of sports for DRF Sportsbook, echoed that sentiment in a comment to Fox News Digital.

"The Eagles and 49ers losing outright set us up for our best week in the NFL so far this season. Any time two undefeated teams lose outright in the same weekend, the books are going to have a good day. The Bills not covering at home against an awful Giants team was also quite profitable."

Only one team enters Week 7 winless — the Carolina Panthers — while five teams have just one win.

