Jets' Bogosian out 4-to-6 weeks

Winnipeg, MB (SportsNetwork.com) - The Winnipeg Jets will be without two more defenseman for the near future.

The team announced that Zach Bogosian sustained a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers that is expected to sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks. Fellow blueliner Grant Clitsome will miss the next two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Bogosian, who has notched eight assists in 25 games this season, joins defenseman Toby Enstrom on the Jets' injured reserve list. Enstrom has been out since Nov. 23 with a lower-body ailment of his own.

Clitsome has skated in 16 games this season, recording just one assist and a minus-four rating.

Defenseman Julien Brouillette was recalled from St. John's of the American Hockey League Thursday to add some depth to the back end. The 27-year-old played in 10 games with the Washington Capitals last season, posting one goal and one assist.