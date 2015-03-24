Jets agree to terms with WR Decker

Florham Park, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Jets agreed to terms with wide receiver Eric Decker on Wednesday.

Decker started all 16 regular-season games for the Broncos last season and set career-highs in receptions (87) and yards (1,288) while hauling in 11 touchdown passes from Peyton Manning.

The 26-year-old wideout has spent his entire four-year career with Denver since being drafted by the team in the third round (87th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Over 62 career games, including 44 starts, Decker has racked up 222 receptions for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Also Wednesday, the Jets agreed to terms with offensive tackle Breno Giacomini, who served as the Seattle Seahawks' starting right tackle over the past 2 1/2 seasons.

Giacomini, 28, has made all 33 of his career starts over the last three seasons.