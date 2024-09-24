Jets' Aaron Rodgers on why it's 'important' for young QBs who are not NFL ready to sit

Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about quarterback play. He is a four-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

The 40-year-old quarterback talked about the challenges young quarterbacks face when transitioning from college football to the NFL during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"As far as quarterback play goes, these guys are going to have to learn how to call a cadence. They have to learn how to play under center. Reading a defense under center is different. Can’t just be in the (shot)gun all the time," Rodgers said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There is a transition, and that’s why I think it’s important a lot of these guys sit if they are not NFL ready just yet. And I’ve said this before. Top picks going to teams picking high are not one player away usually." Rodgers added.

Rodgers sat for the first three seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers behind Brett Favre. The Packers followed the same formula with Jordan Love, having him sit for two seasons before becoming the starter.

The Jets quarterback praised Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders for their early-season success.

"Kudos to (head coach) Dan Quinn and his staff. They’ve obviously created something down there. They are 2-1," Rodgers said.

NFL LEGEND BRETT FAVRE ANNOUNCES HE HAS PARKINSON'S DISEASE

"They’ve scored on a ton of straight possessions. There were no punts last night. They’ve obviously figured some stuff out on offense. Jayden (Daniels) looks really comfortable, which is a credit to him and the coaching staff there and the vet players around him of making him feel the proper confidence."

Rodgers also talked about his former division rival, the Chicago Bears, and Caleb Williams’ play so far this season.

"It’s hard. I think with Caleb (Williams) in Chicago, he’s as talented as I’ve seen coming into the league. And I think it is going to be fine … because he’s so dynamic off schedule. But it’s hard to play off schedule 10–15 times in a game." Rodgers said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bears are 1-2 and have lost their last two games after beating the Tennessee Titans in the opener. The offense has struggled to gain traction in the early going.

Rodgers and the Jets will take on a rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, and the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.