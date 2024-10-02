Jets star shares cryptic post amid Davante Adams trade rumors

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared to fuel the flames on Tuesday after reports indicated that Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams informed the team this week that he was looking to be traded.

The trade rumors stemmed from the recent social media activity of head coach Antonio Pierce, who appeared to like a post on Instagram talking about a potential trade involving Adams.

The like was since removed, but Adams was asked about it and his subsequent interaction with Pierce during an interview on Tuesday where he revealed that there’s been "no communication" with the Raiders.

"I keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that," he said. "But there's been no communication with anybody from the team since that (post) became a thing."

Adams, who was sidelined during the Raiders win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, added that he finds the trade rumors "annoying." But just hours after those comments, reports surfaced that Adams informed the Raiders that he "preferred" to be traded.

The Jets have been connected to Adams since earlier this season because of the veteran’s history with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And one of the team’s star defensive players added to the rumor mill with his post on X.

Sauce Gardner posted a picture of one of his tattoos in response to the Adams trade reports. The tattoo showed a figure making a shushing motion.

The Jets would certainly be on Adams’ short list, and following a brutal showing by New York’s offense in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, Rodgers would certainly petition for a reunion.