Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'completely sucked the air out of the building,' ex-NFL star says

Rodgers and the Jets are 3-7 on the year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers has essentially built the team around him since he entered the New York Jets’ organization in 2023, and the team has added pieces in the offseason and during the 2024 season that should have benefitted the quarterback and the team in general.

However, as Rodgers has settled into his first healthy season with the Jets, it has not gone as planned. The 10-time Pro Bowler has 2,258 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes. New York is 3-7 this season and ranked 26th in scoring and yards gained.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Boomer Esiason, a former Jets and Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback, did not mince words on Monday following the team’s 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I hate to say, it’s like Aaron Rodgers has completely sucked the air out of the building," Esiason said on WFAN’s "Boomer & Gio." "And I think so many guys are deferring to in their minds. In their minds, in my mind, he is a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame player, one of the great quarterbacks when he was in his prime that we have ever seen.

"Very few people throw the ball like him. And I used to say that Dan Marino, Joe Namath and Aaron Rodgers all threw the ball significantly different than everyone else, like we’ve never seen anything like it. And I will go to my grave still thinking that those three players were that special when they were throwing the ball. And how they looked at throwing the ball was just so natural and amazing."

DOLPHINS SNAP 3-GAME LOSING STREAK WITH MUCH-NEEDED WIN OVER RAMS

Esiason pointed to the situation with Mike Williams.

The veteran wide receiver and Rodgers did not appear to connect on the field. It led to the Jets trading for Davante Adams and sending Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday, Williams made the go-ahead touchdown grab for the Steelers in their victory over the Washington Commanders.

Mike Williams scores

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams, #18, celebrates his 32-yard touchdown reception with teammate tight end Pat Freiermuth, #88, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

"Since he’s come here over the last two years, every player on this team, I feel like, has deferred everything to him," Esiason added. "And the reason I say that is because Russell Wilson said something about Mike Williams yesterday. And it was being reported during the game that when Mike Williams showed up to Pittsburgh, he showed up with such a big smile — and he was so happy. Like, he was so unencumbered by playing for the Jets, with the Jets, for Aaron Rodgers, that he makes the game-winning touchdown catch over his left shoulder in an amazing sequence of events.

"Because the reason he’s on the field is because the guy that would’ve been out there on the field gets hurt on the previous play — and that’s the only reason he’s out there. And Russell Wilson has the confidence to throw him the football, and it was a game-winning touchdown pass. And what Russell was talking about, Mike Williams, basically, gives you a real perspective of what’s going on in that locker room over there for the Jets."

Aaron Rodgers adjusts his helmet

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, walks to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hype appeared to be the only thing Jets fans could hold onto as the season churns on. New York isn’t exactly out of the playoff picture, but a miracle does need to happen.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.