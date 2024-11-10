Steelers' new wide receiver scores crucial touchdown as Pittsburgh edges Commanders

Mike Williams was the No. 3 receiver on the New York Jets last week.

This week, he played the hero for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they defeated the Washington Commanders, 28-27, on Sunday.

Russell Wilson found the newly acquired wide receiver for a 32-yard touchdown with 2:22 left in the game, and the extra point gave Pittsburgh the lead. The team forced Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels to come up a yard short of continuing what would be the final drive.

Washington had a chance to get the ball back as they got Pittsburgh to fourth down. The Steelers decided to bring the offense back on the field. Wilson used a hard count to get the Commanders to jump into the neutral zone and forced the penalty to end the game.

The Steelers acquired Williams in a trade with the Jets at the trade deadline. The touchdown catch was his lone reception. He was only targeted once.

George Pickens led the Steelers with five catches on seven targets for 91 yards. He and Pat Freiermuth had touchdown catches as well. Wilson was 14-of-28 with 195 passing yards.

Pittsburgh did as good of a job as they could to contain Daniels and the offense. The rookie quarterback was 17-of-34 with 202 passing yards. He had three sacks. Cameron Heyward had two of the sacks. New addition Preston Smith had one as well.

Washington was up 10 points early in the second half when Jeremy McNichols rushed for a touchdown. He followed Austin Ekeler, who had two rushing touchdowns in the first half. The Commanders only managed to score a field goal after the McNichols touchdown.

Terry McLaurin had five catches for 113 yards to lead the Commanders.

Pittsburgh improved to 7-2 on the season. Washington fell to 7-3.