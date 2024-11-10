Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' new wide receiver scores crucial touchdown as Pittsburgh edges Commanders

Steelers won the game 28-27

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Blazin' 5: Colts (+4) upset Bills, Steelers (+3) stop Commanders in Week 10 | The Herd Video

Blazin' 5: Colts (+4) upset Bills, Steelers (+3) stop Commanders in Week 10 | The Herd

Colin Cowherd unveils his Week 10 Blazin' 5, including the Indianapolis Colts (+4) upsetting the Buffalo Bills at home and Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) slowing down Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders' hot streak. What are your Blazin' bets?

Mike Williams was the No. 3 receiver on the New York Jets last week.

This week, he played the hero for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they defeated the Washington Commanders, 28-27, on Sunday.

Mike Williams scores

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates his 32-yard touchdown reception with teammate tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Russell Wilson found the newly acquired wide receiver for a 32-yard touchdown with 2:22 left in the game, and the extra point gave Pittsburgh the lead. The team forced Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels to come up a yard short of continuing what would be the final drive.

Washington had a chance to get the ball back as they got Pittsburgh to fourth down. The Steelers decided to bring the offense back on the field. Wilson used a hard count to get the Commanders to jump into the neutral zone and forced the penalty to end the game.

The Steelers acquired Williams in a trade with the Jets at the trade deadline. The touchdown catch was his lone reception. He was only targeted once.

TJ Watt and Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PANTHERS TOP GIANTS IN NAIL-BITER AS CALAMITY OF ERRORS DOOMS NEW YORK

George Pickens led the Steelers with five catches on seven targets for 91 yards. He and Pat Freiermuth had touchdown catches as well. Wilson was 14-of-28 with 195 passing yards.

Pittsburgh did as good of a job as they could to contain Daniels and the offense. The rookie quarterback was 17-of-34 with 202 passing yards. He had three sacks. Cameron Heyward had two of the sacks. New addition Preston Smith had one as well.

Washington was up 10 points early in the second half when Jeremy McNichols rushed for a touchdown. He followed Austin Ekeler, who had two rushing touchdowns in the first half. The Commanders only managed to score a field goal after the McNichols touchdown.

Dan Quinn and the Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn reaches out to running back Austin Ekeler (30) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Terry McLaurin had five catches for 113 yards to lead the Commanders.

Pittsburgh improved to 7-2 on the season. Washington fell to 7-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.