Jerry Rice fires back at Randy Moss over list of best wide receivers of all-time: 'It was all about the rings'

All-time great wide receiver Randy Moss put together his own rankings as to who he believes are the best players in league history to play his position.

Last Wednesday, Moss revealed his rankings on Terrell Owens’ podcast.

"I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second," Moss said, even though neither of them won any Super Bowl titles during their careers.

"I would put Jerry [Rice] probably third or fourth. I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football," Moss added. "I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political. You’ve seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You’ve seen guys given contracts or you’ve seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football."

On Monday morning, Rice made an appearance on 95.7 The Game and fired back to Moss’ claim that both he and Owens were better than Rice.

"Well, this is what I tried to say to the fans and say to everyone, it was not about me being the GOAT [Greatest of All-Time]. I don’t care if I’m the one, the second or third receiver. It was all about me winning Super Bowls for the city of San Francisco, my teammates and my family," Rice said.

"I was able to win three Super Bowls. I was MVP. I pretty much hold every record right now and he continues to say it’s political or whatever. If Randy wants to be No. 1, that’s fine. There are so many GOATs. If T.O. wants to be No. 2, that’s fine. But my main thing is it was all about the rings, the championships. That’s why we play the game."

Rice continued: "Nothing can phase me. People can say whatever they want to say. I never left anything on the football field and I was able to bring so much excitement to so many lives just by catching a football. So, I don’t care about all that other stuff. People can say whatever, man."

Rice leads Moss in seasons played (21 to 14), receptions (1,549 to 982), receiving yards (22,895 to 15,292), touchdowns (197 to 156), Super Bowl victories (3 to 0), and Super Bowl MVPs (1 to 0).

Both wide receivers were two of the greatest players in league history, but Rice is universally recognized as the greatest wideout of all-time, and some even say he may be the greatest football player ever. Last year when USA Today put together a panel to vote on the 100 greatest NFL players of all time, the group picked Rice as number one on the list.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.