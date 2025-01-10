Jerod Mayo's wife sounds off after Patriots fire husband: 'What happened to the class?'

Jerod Mayo's wife seems ready to air out some dirty laundry.

The New England Patriots fired Mayo, who had been handpicked by Bill Belichick to take over, after just one season.

Granted, the team went 4-13, and his decisions and quotes garnered some criticism, but many have been on the attack against the Pats, saying that with his roster, he had not been given a fair shake.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, Mayo's wife, Chantel Rostant, went unhinged on her Instagram story, insinuating that the franchise has lost its "class."

"It never even crossed our minds to tell the truth….but I couldn't even fathom all the lies we've read that are being told to save face. What happened to the class?????" Rostant wrote on her Instagram story.

"We've been taking the high road and letting everyone do their thing since Sunday. But playing with someone's name won't be tolerated. I bet the fake stories will stop before the real ones start."

Pats legend Rob Gronkowski, who played with Mayo and was coached by Belichick, reamed the Patriots in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

VIKINGS-RAMS PLAYOFF GAME MOVED AWAY FROM LOS ANGELES DUE TO WILDFIRES

I felt like it was kind of unfair to him, because he took a team over where it was gonna need some time to build and develop to get back to the winning ways." he said. "I mean, the roster was depleted, Jerod was a rookie head coach, and I felt like he needed another year to be able to really judge him based on how he would develop and grow after that first season," Gronk said.

With a loss in their season finale, the Pats would have clinched the No. 1 pick in April, but they stole a victory and are now slated to pick fourth.

After a 10-7 season in 2021, the Patriots have been trending in the wrong direction, going 8-9 in 2022 and 4-13 in the past two seasons now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This was the first season sans Belichick since 1999, as Belichick had coached the Pats for 24 seasons.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.