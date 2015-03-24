Jeremy Ingram scores 17 as NC Central survives OT scare to edge Savannah State 64-57

Jeremy Ingram scored 17 points, including the game-winning free throws in overtime, to lift North Carolina Central to a 64-57 win over Savannah State and its first Division-I conference title.

NC Central (24-5, 14-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led by as many 14 points in the second half before Savannah State charged back, forcing overtime with a Terel Hall jumper that tied the game at 50. Savannah State scored two quick points to open the OT period, but the Eagles responded with a 10-2 run that included an Emanuel Chapman 3-pointer and Ingram's free throws that put the score out of reach.

Chapman scored 14 points and dished out seven assists for NCCU, which clinched the MEAC title with the win.

Deven Williams led Savannah State (11-18, 9-6) with 14 points, Keierre Richards added 12 and Jyles Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds.